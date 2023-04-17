    Login
    Subscribe

    Don’t Expect Half Of His Wealth If You Didn’t Suffer With Him – Stefflon Don

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular rapper, Stefflon Don has come out to say that a woman is not entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she didn’t struggle with him. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Stefflon Don
    Stefflon Don

    According to her, she just does not believe any woman has that right to her husband’s wealth if she had not suffered with him during his trying times.

    Her words,

    Stefflon Don
    Stefflon Don

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply