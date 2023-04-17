Don’t Expect Half Of His Wealth If You Didn’t Suffer With Him – Stefflon Don

Popular rapper, Stefflon Don has come out to say that a woman is not entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she didn’t struggle with him. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to her, she just does not believe any woman has that right to her husband’s wealth if she had not suffered with him during his trying times.
Her words,
WOW.
