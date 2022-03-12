Don’t Take Actresses To Your Home Because They Are Celebrities – Lanre Gentry

Ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Olanrewaju Gentry has come out to say that she was actually friends with new husband, Kazeem Adeoti’s first wife, Oluwafunso. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he really doesn’t blame Mercy Aigbe because Funsho who likes to roll with actresses in a bid to make friends with them is the one at fault for being careless with her man.

Lanre added that it is dangerous to bring a person whom you do not know into your home simply because the person is a celebrity.

His words, ”I do not blame Mercy. The blame should be on Adeoti’s first wife for bringing Mercy into her family. People like Funso who love to follow actresses (about) in a bid to make friends with them need to be very careful.”

“It is dangerous to bring a person whom you do not know into your home simply because the person is a celebrity. In all honesty, Funso and Mercy were friends. She (Funso) was the one who invited Mercy and I to her husband’s 40th birthday celebration some years back.”

“Mercy Aigbe knows within herself that what she did to Funso and her family is very bad. It was Mercy that told me her friend was organizing a surprise birthday for her husband and we were invited.”

“Unlike what many are saying, my son, Olanrewaju, was not five months old at the time, he was over a year old. We attended the event, and that was the first time I met Adeoti and his wife. Funso, who was Mercy’s friend at the time, introduced Adeoti to Mercy and I. After that, Adeoti used to come to my home, office, and hotel. Mercy later told me they were working together and that he was her marketer. I was 100 percent sure that Mercy and Adeoti were seeing (dating) each other, and I used to tell her that what she was doing was very bad.”

“I am a socialite, and I definitely know when something (intimate) is going on between a man and a woman. I really don’t want to be involved in this issue because I have remarried, and I respect my (new) wife. People should learn to handle their homes properly and stay away from strange friends.”