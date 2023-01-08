Dotman, Wife At Loggerheads

It appears all is not well with the marriage of singer, Olatunji Alade a.k.a Dotman and his wife, Madison. Videos of the couple engaging in heated arguments while it was being streamed on IG live have made the rounds on social media, and fans have been reacting.

In the video, Dotman could be heard saying he has asked for a divorce but his wife hasn’t been forthcoming with the process, while also accusing her of wanting to take their two kids away.

The reason for their feud, however, remains unknown.

