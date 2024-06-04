Drake And I Had Beef Because Of A Woman – Common

Popular rapper, Common has come out to share how Drake‘s dad played a key part in helping them squash their beef. He recently had his say while appearing on Drink Champs alongside Pete Rock, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the beef started because they were messing with the same girl at the time, but as soon as an elder stepped in to make them reconcile, he had to let the bad blood go.

Common added that his main issue with Drake was the sneak disses he kept throwing while he was with his ex.

His words, “I eventually saw Drake face to face. It was at a point where I was like, ‘Wassup?’ And we had little words.

And then his father was there and was like, ‘Y’all need to squash this.’ And I was like, ‘Man, this an elder talking to me. This this man’s father. Let me chill out.’ And then Drake just was like, ‘I ain’t on this.’ So we just squashed it.

I was like, ‘Listen, if we face to face, then aight, I’m done with it. Even if it was some subliminal disses, I said what I had to say. Right now, we saying we squashing it. We good.’

I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminal. I don’t know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I’m just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls. You know wars happen over women. That’s just what it is.

I ain’t going to get at you if you with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs then I’m like, ‘Come on, man, okay.’”

WOW.

Aubrey Drake Graham (born October 24, 1986) is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and businessman. Drake initially gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation in the 2000s; intent on pursuing a career in music, he left the series in 2007 after releasing his debut mixtape Room for Improvement. He released two further independent projects, Comeback Season and So Far Gone, before signing to Young Money Entertainment in June 2009.

Aubrey Drake Graham was born on October 24, 1986 in Toronto, Ontario. His father, Dennis Graham, is an African American and a practising Catholic from Memphis, Tennessee, and worked as a drummer, performing alongside country musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Drake’s mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham (née Sher), is an Ashkenazi Jewish Canadian who worked as an English teacher and florist. His parents met after Dennis performed at Club Bluenote in Toronto, where he first interacted with Sandra, who was in attendance. He is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. In his youth, Drake attended a Jewish day school, and formally celebrated becoming a Bar Mitzvah in a religious service.

Drake has cited several hip hop artists as influencing his rapping style, including Kanye West, Jay Z, and Lil Wayne, while also attributing various R&B artists as influential to the incorporation of the genre into his own music, including Aaliyah and Usher. Drake has also credited several dancehall artists for later influencing his Caribbean-inflected style, including Vybz Kartel, whom he has called one of his “biggest inspirations”.