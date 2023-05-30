Drama as Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf rejects official seat used by Ganduje

There was mild drama in Kano State after the swearing-in of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Monday.

Gov Yusuf refused to sit in the official chair used by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a viral video, the newly sworn-in governor was seen opting for an unofficial smaller seat as he prepared to give an address.

After he was declared the winner of the last governorship election, Yusuf vowed to review some of Ganduje’s policies.

The governor had vowed to probe the N241 billion debt inherited from Ganduje’s administration.