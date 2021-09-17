Dwyane Wade Impregnating Another Woman Was Traumatic For Me – Gabrielle Union

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union has come out to say that her soul was shattered when she found out that her husband, Dwyane Wade got another woman pregnant. She recently revealed this during an interview with the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, it was a really difficult situation for her because she was going through IVF treatments to try to conceive at the time.

Gabrielle added that the reality definitely broke her soul into pieces and it was a very traumatic experience.

Her words, “The experience of Dwayne having a baby so easily, while I was unable to, left my soul not just broken into pieces but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind.”

“To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people – strangers that I will never meet, who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untol amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”

WOW.

Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is an American former professional basketball player. Wade spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Wade won three NBA championships, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, an 8-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team. Wade is also Miami’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken.

Wade was born the second of two children to JoLinda and Dwayne Wade Sr. in Chicago, Illinois, on January 17, 1982. A spelling mistake on his birth certificate listed his first name as “Dwyane”, which his parents kept.

JoLinda already had two children when she married Wade’s father, and with him she had Dwyane and his older sister Tragil. The pair separated when Wade was four months old. Wade described his early childhood in the South Side of Chicago as trying.