Ebonyi PDP Expresses Dismay Over Non-Participation in Local Government Elections

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced its disappointment over the party’s absence in the local government elections held on Saturday.

The party attributes this setback to its ongoing leadership crisis.

The elections took place across the 171 wards of the 13 councils in the state.

Mr. Steve Oruruo, Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi State, expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the situation and emphasized their efforts to revitalize the party. He urged members to strive for unity.

“Actually, we are not happy about not fielding a candidate. Of course, you must build your house first before you will be able to nominate candidates for elections,” Oruruo stated.

He acknowledged the significant challenges facing the party, including leadership issues, and called for a focus on unity.

“Right now, we are building a strong platform to ensure that our party is stronger and united for a better Ebonyi and Nigeria at large.

It is not good having a one-party system in Ebonyi, and that’s not good for democracy,” he added.

Reports indicate that the major opposition parties in the state, including the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party, and PDP, were unable to field candidates for the elections.