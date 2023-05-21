Ebonyi youths beg PDP, APGA guber candidates to withdraw litigations against Nwifuru

Ebonyi Youths under the platform of coalition of Youth Leaders Forum, comprising all the major youth groups and NGOs, on Saturday, called on the gubernatorial candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to withdraw all litigations against the Governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru.

Recall that the governorship candidates of PDP, Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and that of the APGA, Prof. Ifeanyi Benard Odoh, had dragged Nwifuru of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to court, challenging the process that led to his victory during the last governorship election that took place on March 18, 2023.

The youth groups made this known in a statement signed by Raymond Okoro of NYC, Godwin Emerji for NYCN, Stanley Kamani for NGOs & CSOs, Chief Ben Nwovu for Izzi Nnodo Youths Forum, Chukwunweolu Emmanuel for NANC, Emeka Julius for Grassroot Youths and Emmanuel Ibiam for EPM and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state.

The statement reads in part: “We the youths of Ebonyi State as the realistic prospects of Ebonyi Project, therefore call on our prospective leaders in Ebonyi State and co-youths, in the persons of Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks) and Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh to as a matter of urgency and for the interest of Ebonyians and the development of Ebonyi State withdraw their litigations and all legal quagmires against the last governorship election in the state.

“Such legal tussles is not healthy for the development of Ebonyi state and entrenchment of unity and brotherhood in our socio-political cohesion as a people, resurrecting from long years of collective marginalization by people who felt Ebonyi State and Ebonyians should be subservient and subjugated.

“We call on all Ebonyians, irrespective of political affiliation, or tribal or ethnic inclination, to join hands together with Chief Francis Nwifuru, and take Ebonyi State to the next height of infrastructural, economic and socio-cultural development.

“All these litigations will amount to waste of scarce resources that would have been used for the development of the state and empowerment of our youths.

“We call on all litigants against the last elections, to sheath their swords, and use the scarce resources to prepare ground for the next elections.

“The two guber candidates have nothing to loose by withdrawing their petitions, as they are still in their prime state of youthfulness.

“They still stand the chances of exhibiting their leadership potentials and good policies come 2031 and 2039 respectively if God says they will lead Ebonyi State,” the youths stressed.