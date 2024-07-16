Eddie Howe Will Still Be Newcastle United Manager By Next Season – CEO

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales has come out to say that the club loves Eddie Howe and want to keep him. This is coming amid links with the England job after Gareth Southgate’s exit, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been opportuned to work with Eddie and witness his day-to-day man-management with players at the club, and the English coach absolutely gets the psyche of Newcastle United and its many fans

Darren added that Howe is a top coach, and he’ll remain the right option to lead Newcastle into the future.

His words, “Yes, absolutely. I don’t want to speak on hypotheticals so let me just step back and go, going into a new season, for us as a club Eddie has done a brilliant job.

I’ve had the blessing to be able to work with Eddie and see how day-to-day and in terms of that man-management, on the grass, he is very hands-on. He’s a great developer of players. He gets the psyche of the club and Newcastle and the fans. We’ve seen that with the way the team and the supporters have that affinity.

For us, he is exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That’s why we think he’s the right man for Newcastle. We love him.”

He’s a top coach, he’s the right coach for Newcastle United at the right moment and this is the coach we want to lead the club for the future. Absolutely, [he will be here for the season opener against Southampton] yes.”