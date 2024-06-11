Edo APC Accepts Resignation of Ex Vice Chairman Chief Francis Inegbeneki

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accepted the resignation of its former Vice Chairman, Chief Francis Inegbeneki.

Chief Inegbeneki submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 7, 2024, to the Ward 9 chairman of the party in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area.

Inegbeneki, who also withdrew his membership from the party, cited recent developments in the local and state chapters of the APC as the reason for his resignation.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, State Chairman Jarrett Tenebe expressed respect for Inegbeneki’s decision and wished him well in his future political endeavors.

Tenebe praised Inegbeneki for his loyalty and dedication to the APC since its inception, highlighting his tireless efforts to promote the party’s ideals and advance the interests of its members and supporters across the state.

“His contributions to the growth and development of the party cannot be overstated, and we are grateful for the time he spent with us,” Tenebe said.

He also called on all APC members and supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s cause.

“We must work together to mobilize our communities, engage with our fellow citizens, and spread the message of hope and change that the APC represents,” Tenebe urged.

Looking forward, Tenebe emphasized the need to focus on the task of liberating Edo State from what he described as the ineffective governance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).