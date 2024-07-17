Edo Assembly Appeals Court Ruling Overturning Deputy Governor’s Impeachment

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has filed an appeal against the judgement by Justice J. K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which overturned the impeachment of former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The lawmakers have also requested a stay of execution on the ruling pending the appeal.

InfoStride News recalls that the State Assembly, on Monday, April 8, 2024, impeached Shaibu following the adoption of the report from a seven-man investigative panel set up by the state Chief Judge to examine allegations of misconduct against the former deputy governor.

The investigative panel, led by Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.), investigated Shaibu on allegations of perjury and leaking government secrets. The panel concluded its proceedings without Shaibu’s appearance.

Shaibu was impeached by a vote of 18 out of 19 Assembly members present at the plenary, with one member abstaining from the voting process.

Following Shaibu’s impeachment, Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed Omobayo Marvellous as Deputy Governor to complete his second term in office, which will end on November 11, 2024.