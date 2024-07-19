Edo PDP Accuses APC Candidate of Inciting Violence for Federal Support

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, of causing confusion and chaos in the state to gain Federal Government support, citing his inability to win the election.

During a press briefing in Benin City on Friday, state chairman Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi made these allegations.

He claimed that the violence at Benin Airport on Thursday, which resulted in the death of a police orderly for the APC gubernatorial candidate, was orchestrated by reinstated deputy governor Philip Shaibu and APC thugs under the guise of enforcing a court judgment.

Aziegbemi stated, “PDP is worried about the desperation of the APC and its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to cause confusion and chaos in Edo State since they are obviously not ready for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

He emphasized that the violence led to injuries and the tragic loss of a policeman’s life, which was avoidable.

“The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the wanton destruction of property and the death of a police officer as a result of the violence orchestrated by thugs of the APC under the guise of enforcing the Abuja Federal High Court’s judgement that reinstated the impeached deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu,” Aziegbemi added.

Aziegbemi opined that court judgments should be respected, urging Shaibu to allow the law to take its full course and refrain from instigating violence.

He further advised the APC to prepare for the elections instead of engaging in unnecessary distractions, condemning the Commissioner of Police’s failure to control the situation, which led to the loss of life.

“The Commissioner of Police was at the airport, where he reportedly showed Philip Shaibu a copy of the Notice of Appeal and stay of execution filed. Police also had intelligence that many of the cars waiting for the candidates of the APC and Philip Shaibu at the airport were stocked with guns and dangerous weapons.

So, why was the commissioner’s order flouted and he did not act to stop the violence thereafter?” Aziegbemi questioned.

In conclusion, Aziegbemi called for a thorough investigation into the incident and for an autopsy on the deceased officer, urging the findings to be made public.