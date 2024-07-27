Edo South Leaders lay out Okpebholo’s Agenda, say APC Candidate has a Bright Chance

Key leaders in Edo South on Saturday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was going to have an easy ride over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) candidates.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is intellectually sound, results-driven and humble. He attracts youth voters frustrated with high unemployment and lack of opportunity in the state.”

They also urged the Edo people not to fall victim to the evil antics of men blinded by unbridled ambition.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is running to keep Edo State safe, wealthy and free. The PDP is a dwindling party in Edo State. It will continue to dwindle until its relevance is eroded. APC is more united and determined to give Edo State good leadership”.

The leaders in a statement issued by the Chairman of Edo South Unity and Advancement Forum (ESUAF), Dr Robert Idemudia on the September 21 governorship election accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of playing alarmist politics while rooting for catastrophe.

“Edo people are starting to recognize that real change is needed. The current administration hasn’t done anything to improve anybody’s quality of life and the good people of Edo State are united against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

They blamed the PDP government for policies or inaction that they say have caused or worsened the problems troubling Edo State.

“What has happened to Edo State under Obaseki’s watch says everything that you need to know about the ruling party in the state.”

The leaders said it would be difficult to say projects carried out by the present administration are laudable considering the amount of money that was said to have been spent on these projects.

“It is time to show Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the way out of Government House and ensure a better, brighter future for the good people of Edo State.”

They painted an optimistic picture for the state and the people.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is an asset to Edo State. His legislative experience in the National Assembly gives him a perspective on how to usher in economic and policy priorities that the other candidates don’t have. He is expected to improve Edo infrastructure, and boost the economy and security.”

The leaders urged Obaseki to start preparing his handover report.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo has the sympathy of the masses and an amazing chance.”,

The statement emphasised Okpebholo’s political prowess, background and experience.

“Edo State needs a governor with the fear of God and less greed. Someone with vision, sophistication, and exposure in the saddle is needed to make a difference. It needs a person with foresight and money to attract foreign investments. It needs a strong personality prepared to serve and not to steal. Senator Monday Okpebholo has ideas, understands the current challenges and will push for policies that support job creation, quality education, massive industrialization and agricultural development.”

The statement also listed security, workers’ welfare, education, health, housing, road construction and rehabilitation, tackling of environmental problems, transportation, rural development, power plant projects and water supply as priority areas.

Credit: Henry Ovie.