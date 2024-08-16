Edo State Deputy Governor Claims PDP Governorship Candidate Faces Rejection by Locals

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has expressed his belief that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the forthcoming governorship election on 21 September 2024, lacks support from the people of the state.

According to Shaibu, Ighodalo, who is being endorsed by the current governor, Godwin Obaseki, is facing rejection even from his own community, primarily due to his inability to speak their native language.

During his appearance on a Channels TV programme on Friday, Shaibu did not hold back his criticism of the PDP’s choice of candidate.

He confidently asserted that Ighodalo would face defeat in the upcoming election, highlighting what he perceives as widespread dissatisfaction among the electorate.

“We are now fully engaged in the political arena, and we are ready to see how Obaseki’s influence holds up in this election,” Shaibu remarked.

Shaibu’s critique of Ighodalo’s candidacy centres on the claim that the people of Ewohimi, Ighodalo’s hometown, do not support him because of his inability to communicate in their indigenous language.

This, according to Shaibu, has caused a significant disconnect between the candidate and his potential constituents.

“I can tell you that the people don’t want Asue Ighodalo; even his own people in Ewohimi don’t want him because he can’t speak their language,” Shaibu asserted.

The Deputy Governor also revisited the 2020 gubernatorial election, where Governor Obaseki won amid a backdrop of political tension.

Shaibu suggested that Obaseki’s victory was largely due to public sympathy, as the electorate perceived the governor as being unjustly targeted by his political adversaries at the time.

Shaibu implied that the same sentiment might not carry over to the 2024 election, particularly with a candidate like Ighodalo, who he believes does not resonate with the people.

Shaibu’s remarks are likely to stir the political waters in Edo State as the election date approaches.

His pointed comments not only challenge Ighodalo’s suitability as the PDP candidate but also indirectly question Governor Obaseki’s political strategy in endorsing him.

The implication is clear: Shaibu and his political allies are preparing for a hard-fought campaign, with the belief that the current dynamics do not favour Ighodalo or the incumbent administration.

As the political landscape in Edo State continues to evolve, Shaibu’s statements add another layer of complexity to what is expected to be a highly competitive election.

His critique of Ighodalo, especially regarding the candidate’s connection with his own community, underscores the importance of local support and cultural affinity in Edo State politics.

The coming months will reveal how these dynamics play out, and whether Ighodalo can overcome the challenges presented by his detractors.

For now, Shaibu’s assertions have set the stage for a contentious and closely watched gubernatorial race in Edo State.