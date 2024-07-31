EFCC arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe

The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan before Justice A. Muazu of the Bauchi State High Court, sitting in Bauchi.

The duo faced court on Monday, 29th July 2024, on three counts of criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence, totalling N950,000 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The first count of the charges states: “That you, Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan, sometime in October 2022 at Bauchi, Bauchi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did agree among yourselves to dishonestly induce one Danlami Inuwa to deliver into your possession the sum of N950,000 as payment for a land space located at Urban Market Bauchi Kasuwan Waya and into the account of Martha Dauda Hassan domiciled in Union Bank with account number 00526243624, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.”

Another count reads: “That you, Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan, sometime in October 2022 at Bauchi, Bauchi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence, obtained from one Danlami Inuwa the sum of Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N950,000) as payment for a land space located at Urban Market Bauchi, Bauchi State, Kasuwan Waya, and into the account of Martha Dauda Hassan domiciled in Union Bank with account number 00526243624, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.”

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Prosecution counsel Victoria Adumein subsequently requested a trial date. However, defence counsel A.M. Jabah filed a formal motion for bail, appealing to the court to grant his client’s release.

Justice Muazu, after hearing arguments from both counsels, granted each defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must own landed property in Bauchi State.

The judge adjourned the case for trial to the 14th, 15th, and 16th of October 2024.