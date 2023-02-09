EFCC Chairman, Bawa urges Corps Members to embrace Hard Work and shun Act of Crimes 

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embrace hard work and shun all acts of economic and financial crimes, including yahoo-yahoo practices.

EFCC is urging you to join the army of those rejecting economic crimes and other acts of corruption, by reporting those committing them in your locality.

He also encouraged them to join the EFCC/NYSC CD group, adding that it would enable them to have an enduring relationship with the Commission.