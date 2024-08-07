EFCC commited to training Radio Staff to enhance Professionalism

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the professional capabilities of its staff, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launched a four-day training programme for officers associated with its radio station on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The training at the EFCC’s corporate headquarters in Abuja underscores the Commission’s dedication to fostering excellence and professionalism in its media communications.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, emphasised the importance of staff training as a means of empowerment. He highlighted that the development of EFCC Radio is crucial for achieving the Commission’s objective of continuous public enlightenment and sensitisation in the fight against corruption. Mr Olukoyede, represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Mr Mohammed Hammajoda, stated, “The management’s vision is to ensure that EFCC Radio becomes a benchmark for professionalism in radio broadcasting in Nigeria. Adequate staff training is the only way to achieve the objectives for which the station was established.”

Mr. Hammajoda urged participants to fully utilise the opportunities and resources provided during the training. He said, “I charge the participants to take full advantage of this opportunity by being attentive and ensuring that the training’s full impact is reflected in their work in the coming weeks.”

Commander of the EFCC and Director of the Public Affairs Directorate, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, elaborated on the purpose of the programme. He explained that the training was designed to address identified skill gaps among the radio station’s current personnel. “We have organised this programme to bridge the gap in skills among those running the radio arm of the Commission. Over the next few days, we will engage in intensive sessions to enhance our craft,” Uwujaren said.

He further encouraged participants to maximise the insights and expertise shared during the training. “I advise you all to take this programme seriously. For those without a background in radio broadcasting, this is a valuable opportunity to learn from professionals with extensive experience in the field,” Uwujaren added.

The training covers a range of contemporary topics in journalism, radio presentation, and programming. Emphasis will be placed on voice training, body language, content planning, and audience interaction, ensuring a comprehensive approach to skill development.

Dr. Ken Ike Okere, Rector of the West Africa Broadcast Media Academy (WEBMA), provided an overview of the training modules. He assured participants that the programme would focus on four major areas: journalism, presentation, programming, and combating fake news and misinformation. “We will focus on news production and dissemination, which are core functions of a radio station. In terms of presentation, we have one of Africa’s leading experts guiding us. We will also explore programming strategies to attract and retain listeners in a competitive market,” Okere said.

Dr Okere highlighted the critical importance of identifying and countering fake news and misinformation. “As a radio station owned by a security agency like the EFCC, one of your principal functions is to contribute to the stability of the country. Learning to detect and counter fake news is a crucial part of this training,” he emphasised.

Fifteen staff members from EFCC Radio are participating in the training. The sessions are designed to equip them with the necessary skills to elevate the station’s professionalism and effectiveness in broadcasting.

The EFCC’s initiative to train its radio staff reflects its broader commitment to excellence and public service. By investing in the professional development of its media personnel, the Commission aims to enhance its communication strategies and better fulfil its mandate of fighting corruption through public awareness and education.

The training is expected to significantly boost the quality of EFCC Radio, positioning it as a leading example of professional broadcasting in Nigeria. The focus on contemporary issues and practical skills ensures that the staff will be well-equipped to engage and inform the public effectively, thereby supporting the Commission’s overarching goals.

In conclusion, the EFCC’s dedication to professional development through targeted training initiatives underscores its commitment to excellence and transparency. The radio station’s enhanced capabilities will play a vital role in educating the public and promoting a culture of integrity and accountability in Nigeria.