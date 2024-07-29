EFCC Hosts Inaugural INTERPOL/JICA Workshop in Abuja

In a testament to its commitment to international law enforcement collaboration, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will host the first-ever INTERPOL/Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Workshop at its Academy in Karu, Abuja. This significant event will commence on Monday, 29th July 2024.

Jointly organised by INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFACC) and JICA, the workshop aims to bolster the capabilities of Nigerian law enforcement agencies in tackling financial crimes. The event will run from Monday, 29th July to Thursday, 1st August 2024.

The workshop will welcome participants from both international and local law enforcement bodies, including officers from the Nigeria Police Force, EFCC, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and other key agencies.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, is scheduled to deliver remarks at the opening session of the workshop.