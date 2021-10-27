EFCC presents N31.35 billion 2022 budget to NASS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a budget of N31, 350, 512, 836 to the National Assembly for its operations in 2022.

The figure represents a slight improvement over the N29, 575,694,747.46 appropriated for the Commission in 2021.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

He said, “Funding is a major challenge of the Commission, as it has affected the activities of the Commission in the areas of training, technical equipment, procurement of operational vehicles, upgrading of ICT infrastructures, among others.”

Credit :- Nairametrics