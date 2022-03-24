Egypt Will Give Everything Vs Senegal – Salah

Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah has come out to vow to give his all when his nation face Senegal in the 2022 World Cup play-off. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates are willing to do all it takes to seal World Cup qualification for the country, and they’ll need the support of the fans.

Salah added that he doesn’t want to talk much because he likes to do his talking on the pitch.

His words, “We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match. I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and God-Willing we will win the game.”