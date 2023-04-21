Eid-el-Fitr: Outcome of presidential election divided Nigeria deeply – Atiku

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has expressed worries over the last presidential election.

Atiku lamented that the outcome of the election has deeply divided Nigeria.

The PDP flagbearer was the first runner up to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu during the election.

In his message to felicitate with Muslims over the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Atiku said Nigeria needs harmony and peace.

The PDP flagbearer urged Muslims to work towards uniting Nigeria.

He cautioned Nigerians against giving up despite the divisive nature of the nation’s politics.

According to Atiku: “Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.”