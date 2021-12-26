Ekiti Guber Poll Will Be Walkover For APC, Reps’ Member Affirms

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Omowumi Ogunlola, has declared that the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State would be a walkover for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the performance of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ogunlola, who spoke in Aramoko-Ekiti, in Ekiti-West Local Council of the state, yesterday, at the maiden edition of “Meet the Constituents” organised to render her account of stewardship, said that the ruling APC would win with wide margin considering superlative achievements of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Dr. Felix Ajakaye, who commended Ogunlola for being a true representative of the people that elected her to the Green Chamber, said the people felt her impact in the past two years.

Ajakaye, represented by Rev. Emmanuel Akingbade, advised Ogunlola not to relent in her efforts to bring development to the constituency, urging other lawmakers to emulate her.

Also, the Ekiti Central Senatorial leader, Odekulodu Jekoyemi and Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Prof. Adio Folayan, described Ogunlola as a promise keeper.