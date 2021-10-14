Ekiti possess a friendly business environment but must act like a nation says Osinbajo

. This was made known by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Ekiti State Fountain Summit, in the state’s capital, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday.

Osinbajo stated that the government of the state under Governor Kayode Fayemi should see itself as a nation, as that would expedite the growth of its economy.

Speaking at the summit, Osinbajo said, “Ekiti State has a friendly business environment that is helping and promoting the operations of SMEs in the state. The state within the nation is not a necessarilly a nation but must think and act like a nation. It derives some resources from the federal pool and generates some income.

“The sum of this will provide infrastructure and services to the community. The quantity of the opportunities available to provide livelihood for the people will depend on how the state enables the local and foreign investment to put their resources into business for commercial activities in the state.”