Ekweremadu: Reno Omokri appeals to Buhari to beg King Charles for royal pardon

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to plead with the British monarch, King Charles III for a royal prerogative of mercy for former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

InfoStride News reported that a UK Court on Friday sentenced Ekweremadu to 9 years and eight months, while his wife Beatrice and Obinna Obetta got four years and ten years jail terms, respectively.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Omokri urged President Buhari to seek for a royal pardon for Ekweremadu as a parting gift to Nigeria.

He said if the president accede to the request, history will remember him for good.

He wrote, “As a parting gift to Nigeria, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his private audience with King Charles III to appeal for a royal prerogative of mercy for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, which is within the power of the British monarch.

”The President will forever be appreciated and remembered for this gesture to a man who has served Nigeria loyally and dedicatedly and who only committed the crime he was convicted of because of desperation, as a loving father of a child in dire need of a kidney transplant.”