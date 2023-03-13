Election: INEC gives update on uploaded results, BVAS reconfiguration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday disclosed that over 170,000 polling unit results of the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections have been uploaded on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Okoye also revealed that the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) would be completed by Tuesday, March 14, in preparation for the March 18 governorship and state Assembly elections.

He stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, no political party will be given permission to look into the brain of the BVAS used for voter accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.

Okoye said, “As of the last time, over 170,000 of those results have been uploaded.

“In fact, the BVAS will not allow itself to be reconfigured or reset if the entire data isn’t pushed to the accreditation backend.

“I am sure that by Tuesday when we hope to complete the resettling of the BVAS for the purposes of the governorship and state assembly elections, the results in all the places where elections were conducted would’ve been pushed to the accreditation backend.”