Electronic Transmission Of Results: Battle Not Over Yet – CNPP Tells Nigerians

The Conference Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged Nigerians to be vigilant.

CNPP said this while congratulating Nigerians on the Senate’s decision to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of election, including electronic transmission of results.

It described it as “a victory in round one in the renewed efforts by Nigerians to fight for the soul of the country’s democracy,” adding that the battle is not over yet.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, and forwarded to DAILY POST on Thursday, the CNPP noted that “Nigerians unanimously stood their ground on the demand for electronic electoral process and INEC are the heroes of the struggle for a transparent election in 2023.”

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria then urged “Nigerians not to relent in their efforts to get the lawmakers and the federal government to ensure a free, fair and credible general election in 2023.

“The battle is not over yet. There are still some defects on the electoral act amendment document but we have to start from somewhere.

“We believe that the body language of the presidency may have led to the change of mind by the Senators who thought they were doing their party a favour but we commend the lawmakers for retracing their steps after the deafening voices of Nigerians and lovers of democracy insisted on full powers of INEC to determine the mode of elections in the country in line with the constitution.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to remain vigilant as the political actors who hate transparent elections are not yet done”, the CNPP stated.