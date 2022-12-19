    Login
    Emiliano Martinez Wants UCL Football – Agent

    Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez can make a move to a different club during the next transfer windows, his agent has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, there are a few clubs right now around the globe that could afford a goalkeeper like him, so a future transfer cannot be ruled out.

    He added that the World Cup-winning goalie is aiming high and targeting the Champions League football very soon.

    His words, “There are few clubs right now who could afford a goalkeeper like him. But Serie A, why not?”

    “Clearly, he is aiming high and targeting the Champions League.”

