    Empire Actor, Bryshere Gray Arrested In Arizona

    Ex Empire actor, Bryshere Gray has been arrested again for allegedly violating his probation. Gray who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2021 was arrested in Maricopa, Arizona after cops were called in by a woman who claimed they were in a romantic relationship.

    In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the woman claimed Gray threw a box of food at her and pulled her hair.

    Bryshere allegedly failed to inform his probation officer about these incidents which is why he was hit with a probation violation.

    WOW.

