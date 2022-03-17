Emre Can Is The Toughest Midfielder I’ve Played Against – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has come out to name the toughest opponent he has ever faced. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he respects a player like Kante a lot, Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Emre Can has to be his most fearsome foe so far in his career.

Pogba added that he remembers his battles with Can in midfield, and it always reminds him of how good the German is.

His words, “Emre Can, yeah. Obviously, N’Golo and everything, but one day I remember I had a big battle with Emre Can.”

“With Kante, you pass him and you think there’s another N’Golo because he comes back so fast.”