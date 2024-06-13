England Can Win Euro 2024 – Rice

Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice has come to say that England have no excuses not to win Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, him and his fellow England teammates know that they have what it takes to win the forthcoming tournament, so he expects the country to go for it.

Rice added that putting on the England shirt for a major tournament is always a good feeling.

His words, “We know what we’ve got to do to win. We’ve got no excuses. The Euros are the last thing now that can really help me get over the hurt. Seeing Italy lift that cup in front of us last time: that feeling’s still in our belly. We want to get that now.

Putting on that shirt before a major tournament again: that is such a good feeling. I feel like we’re ready… I’m ready.”

