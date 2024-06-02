England Can Win Euro 2025 – Ella Toone

Lionesses star, Ella Toone has come out to say that her team can turn around their form. This is coming after a disappointing defeat to France in Euro 2025 qualifying, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, England women want to win every game they feature in henceforth because the team and manager are desperate to qualify for the Euro 2025 tournament.

Toone added that the team won the last Euros, so they must repeat their success in the next one.

His words, “As England, we want to win every game that we step into. We know that we’ve got a great team, a great manager and we want to go to the Euros, obviously.

We won the last one, we want to go there and do the same thing, so right now it hurts a little bit. But we’ve got a few more days until we go again, which is nice because you can always rectify what we didn’t do tonight. We’ve got to make sure that we recover well, learn from the game, but also take a lot of the positives that we have as well.

We’ve got a squad full of experience and we know what it’s like. We knew this group was really tough, so we can’t dwell on these results, this result tonight, we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to go again in a few days, so as a team, we’ve got to make sure that we switch our mindset, we recover really well and we learn from the game.”

