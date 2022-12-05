England’s Performances In Qatar Deserve More Praise – Rice

England have silenced their pre-tournament critics with faultless performances on their way to the World Cup quarter-finals, Declan Rice has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t believe England has been getting the credit its performances deserve because other nations like Netherlands and Argentina get more plaudit.

Rice added that he doesn’t understand why the display by the English team always get picked off.

His words, “I don’t think we get the credit we deserve in our performances,”

“If you look at other teams, like the Netherlands and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called ‘masterclasses’.”

“With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way. If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless. I think countries should be starting to fear us now because we’re a great team.”

“Going into the tournament, there was a lot of talk that we don’t score enough goals. That’s another one we’ve kept people quiet on,”

“There was a lot of scrutiny around the defence and conceding goals, but it’s been solid. We’re going to keep building and pushing.”

“These are the games we want to play in. They only come around once. England versus France, quarter-final – it doesn’t get bigger than that.”

“I’m sure the world will be watching. We really want to progress. There’s no point buzzing [about victory over Senegal] if we can’t push on and beat France.”