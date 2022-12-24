Enjoy Your Wealth While You’re Young Instead Of Saving Ahead Of Old Age – Jason Njoku

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has come out to say that inherited wealth is mostly a burden to those it is given to. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his job and that of his wife to their kids is done after giving them an education, and he has no intention of leaving much wealth for them.

Jason added that it is important to enjoy one’s wealth while young instead of saving it up for old age.

WOW.