Enugu Guber: Authenticity Of Zoning Document Suspect – Group

A socio-political group in Enugu State, Enugu Rescue Group, ESG, has reacted to the document released by Enugu West leaders on the zoning of governorship position in Enugu State.

InfoStride News reported that the document signed in 2013 was released to journalists on Tuesday at a press briefing addressed by Enugu West leaders led by Senator Prince Ben Collins Ndu.

The press briefing was under the banner of the ‘Ife Emelumma’ group.

However, reacting, ESG in a statement signed by Hon Ejike Ilo-Tasie, its National Coordinator, faulted the document.

ERG wondered why a conversion for such an important decision that would bind on the entire Enugu for ages was not inclusive.

It asked: “Is it not strange that the purported motion on such an important decision that would be binding on the entire Enugu State for ages was moved by Chief Dubem Onyia from Udi, amended by Chief C.C Egumgbe from Udi, seconded by Senator Ben Collins Ndu, another Agabaja man (Udi/Ezeagu block), and presided over by Sullivan Chime, another Udi man? Was that supposed to be a family get-together?

“If it was Enugu State discussing such a serious issue, who represented the Greater Awgu and the other parts of the Enugu State? Who represented the women block, the youth, the traditional institutions, town unions, and the other political parties?

“And if it was a Peoples Democratic Party zoning meeting, what part of the PDP constitution empowers the people so named to undertake such enterprise? Who represented all the party organs and levels of the party?”

It added that, “All we saw in the document, which authenticity is still very suspect, is mere minutes of meeting. Nothing in it looks like a resolution to zone Enugu governorship to Enugu East.”