Enzo Fernandez’s Action Has Left A Scar In The Chelsea Dressing Room – Emmanuel Petit

Enzo Fernandez has cursed Chelsea’s season before it has even begun, Emmanuel Petit has said. He recently had his say following his Copa America racism controversy, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Wesley Fofana and every other French player who were offended by the video had every right to be angry, and he expects black Chelsea players to still feel concerned throughout the coming season.

Petit added that it is very easy to apologize and act like it never happened, but it did.

His words, “If I’m Wesley Fofana or someone else who would be personally affected, I’m angry. The song will not be forgotten and will have left a scar. This is not something you can brush under the carpet. This is a really serious issue and a really serious incident. If I’m someone in that dressing room, I will feel concerned. OK, he apologised. It’s easy to apologise and say to your teammates we’re all brothers fighting for the same badge. Perhaps they can forgive him, but, emotionally, it would have left a big scar. I just don’t think that on the pitch, after what he said, the Chelsea players will fight in the same way for him. I can’t see it. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the players will show something different; a different example when they cross the line.

Are we going to fight together on the pitch to win games and competitions? Really? Explain to me how the Chelsea players are going to do that. Are they going to run through brick walls to help Fernandez? I don’t think they will. It’s not going to be the same and it can’t be the same after what he said. You can’t normalise racism in society. You see it everywhere and it’s really upsetting. Social media allows people to lose their inhibitions. It’s bullshit. It’s becoming normal in our world. I think this incident could really curse Chelsea’s season. As I said, they have so many troubles in the club, don’t bring any more in, especially from your own players.”

WOW.

