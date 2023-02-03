EPL Is The Best League In The World – Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has come out to appreciate the club’s owners for pushing hard to get him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very grateful to the club and its ownership for doing everything possible to make him a part of their exciting project.

Enzo added that he is pleased to join the Blues and play in the best league in the world.

His words, “I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project.”

“I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch.”