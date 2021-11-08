Era of fake or adulterated petroleum products gone in Nigeria says PETROAN

The era of fake and adulterated petroleum products finding their way into the oil and gas delivery chain will soon become a thing of the past, going by the recent introduction of the 3P (Petroleum Product Passport) App by the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).

The app is a technology service solution that will enable PETROAN and indeed critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to monitor the quality and quantity of petroleum products sold at various outlets nationwide.

The 3P App was unveiled at a high profile event at the Concord Hotel attended by top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and major stakeholders in the oil and gas in Nigeria. At the same event, PETROAN inaugurated its Quality Assurance and Quality Control (PQAQC) compliance monitoring team.

Speaking to newsmen in an interview in Abuja, President of PETROAN, Dr Prince Billy Harry, said 3P is designed to check and ensure that no adulterated or fake petroleum finds its way through the petrol station outlets operated by its members. “Petrol products retail stations are the last mile and final point of sale in the petroleum supply chain. PETROAN is the touchpoint with the end consumer. This makes us the most important functional point in the entire supply chain. If we don’t checkmate what the consumer gets at that point, then there is trouble.”

According to him, there are various kinds of oil and gas explorers in offshore, including operators of the black market. “We want the consumer to be assured that the fake or adulterated products from outside the NNPC value chain will not be sold in our outlets. The 3P App is therefore designed to checkmate these bad products,” Dr Harry said.