    Erik Ten Hag Is A Great Coach – LVG

    Sports

    Ex Manchester United coach, Louis van Gaal has come out to say that Erik ten Hag should rule out a move to the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the Ajax manager should avoid MUFC and go elsewhere because the Red Devils are nothing but a commercial club that have no business with the affairs on the pitch.

    LVG added that Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United, but maybe not so much for the Holland manager.

    His words, “I’m not going to advise [Erik], he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club,”

    “Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United,”

    “But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.”

