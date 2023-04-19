Erik ten Hag Moved Like A Dictator At Bayern Munich – Riccardo Basta

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag is a dictator, ex-Bayern Munich academy prospect, Riccardo Basta has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he personally did not have a good bone with Erik ten Hag at Bayern Munich because the MUFC manager moved like a dictator who just wanted players to follow his laid down principles.

Basta added that he was made false promises at the German club throughout his stay, and that affected how his career panned out.

His words, “Personally, I didn’t have a good bond with Ten Hag. He was almost like a dictator. He had a plan and we players had to follow it.”

On Bayern, “After all, every child dreams of becoming a professional footballer. And I was very close to this dream at Bayern. I was fooled. I was made false promises. After my first contract extension, he told me that they were counting on me and that they were planning with me. [It was clarified that] I will be a link between the first and second teams. I should also be in the squad from time to time. Of course I thought that was great. But at the end of the day nothing arrived from it.”