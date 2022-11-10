Erik ten Hag Pays Attention To The Tiniest Details – Martial

Manchester United striker, Anthony Martial has come out to say that Erik ten Hag’s style of play is perfect for him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the ex-Ajax manager is a very good coach and meticulous person who pays attention to all the details ahead of football matches.

Martial added that ETH wants his players to deliver good football with a desire to press for the loss of the ball at all times.

His words, “He’s a very good manager and a very meticulous person, who pays attention to all the details. He wants us to produce good football with a desire to press for the loss of the ball. It’s perfect for me, for my style of play.”

“It’s an incredible feeling walking out onto the pitch and having 75,000 fans at every game is an incredible feeling for us. We want to give our all to repay them.”