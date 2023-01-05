Erik ten Hag Should Play Maguire In The Easier Games – Vidic

Ex-Manchester United defender, Nemanja Vidic has come out to urge the club to protect Harry Maguire in a bid to get him back to his best form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very clear that Maguire has not played his best football at the club recently, so it is up to MUFC to try to protect him more by only featuring him in the easier games.

He added that player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again for him to get his form back.

His words, “It’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence. A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches,”

“The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him. It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake.”

“It’s not a problem if a player says to his coach that he’s not feeling great on the pitch,”

“If he says: ‘Give me a break, give me a couple of weeks to regroup and train well and then play again’. I had some horrible games for United and needed to find my peace and grow again.”