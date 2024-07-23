Erik ten Hag Works With A Real Sense Of Conviction – Eric Ramsay

Ex–Manchester United coach, Eric Ramsay has come out to reveal what it was like to work with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Erik ten Hag is a really impressive guy with a real sense of strength and conviction, and watching him closely at MUFC familiarized him with the experience that comes with coaching at a top club.

Ramsay added that even if the timing of his exit was not good enough, he simply could not turn down the opportunity that presented itself in the US.

His words, “For sure, I took loads from working with Erik. A really impressive guy with a real sense of strength and conviction. Watching Erik from a step removed, dealing with the enormity of what you have at Manchester United when things aren’t going well, that was really helpful. It’s how you deal with these moments that are absolutely decisive in whether you can keep a group going and how far you go as a coach.”

On his new challenge in the US, “I just felt that it was one I couldn’t turn down. However it pans out here and when it comes to an end, I know I will be significantly better for having had this experience. It’s been everything I wanted it to be so far. I can say safely that even after five months that I feel twice as capable as I would have done had I stayed there. There’s probably never going to be a point where I look back and say, ‘I should perhaps have stayed at Manchester United a touch longer.’

I had a couple of chances to go during the course of Erik’s time, and I’d always taken them to him first. He was a very good person to talk to in that sense. He’s very honest and has also got that mentoring side to him. When this came up, as much as there was an appetite for me to stay, he could see the value in the opportunity. We had a couple of long conversations about it and I was really thankful that he enabled me to go because it was an awkward time in the season for them. I was really thankful from watching over here that it all panned out as it did because I certainly wouldn’t want to have seen it go any other way.”

