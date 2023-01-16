Erik ten Hag’s Progress At Man Utd Has Surprised Me – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that club boss, Erik ten Hag has been mesmerizing in his first season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the manager’s big calls on Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Antony have been paying off thus far this term, and he really did not expect this much progress under him so soon.

Neville added that he actually thought the club overpaid for both Antony and Casemiro, but Ten Hag keeps proving that he knows what he is doing.

His words, “I’m mesmerised by the job Ten Hag has done. If you’d have said to me four months ago this is where Man Utd will be, I’d have said no chance. I’d have said they’re finishing halfway down the table, the way they were.”

“Coming off the back of last season, the start of this season, I thought they were absolutely nowhere near. I thought they overpaid for Antony, I thought they overpaid for Casemiro. It looked like the usual Man Utd panic. So it’s worth noting in moments like this that we shouldn’t go too far, but the job the manager has done not only on the pitch but with the players, how he’s brought them together and that spirit, the way he’s dealt with big situations.”