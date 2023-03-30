Everton’s Alleged Financial Irregularities Won’t Distract Me – Sean Dyche

Everton manager, Sean Dyche has come out to say that he will not be distracted by the investigation into the club over alleged financial irregularities. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is more focused on what is happening on the pitch at the moment, and he would be going with what the club recently put out via a statement.

Dyche added that there will surely be background views on how things can pan out, but he will not be concentrating on that.

His words, “I’m more focused on what’s going on on the pitch, quite obviously,”

“There is no situation at the moment,”

“The club’s statement covers everything. I’m happy to go along with that.”

“The club have assured me the statement is correct and the rest of it will come down to the powers that be to do what they have to do,”

“At the minute we are really focusing on what is going on now. Of course there are background views on the future but I’m working with the squad now, working to get more points and to make sure we get what we all want, which is to be in the Premier League.”