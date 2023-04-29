Every Title Race I’ve Ever Been In Has Been Tough – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that this year’s EPL title race has been very hard. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has found the race to win the league very difficult this season, but that has been the case for any league title he has won in the countries he has managed in.

Pep added that this is the reason why he never understands when people say one season is tougher than the other.

His words, “[This year’s Premier League] is so hard, because of the quality of Arsenal. But in the past against Liverpool, it was incredibly hard as well. And in Barcelona I remember against [Real] Madrid, it was really really hard as well. So when you say ‘this team is better than this one’ or ‘this league is more difficult than the other one’, all of them are so difficult.”

On comparing his successes, he said, “Your son is not nicer than your daughter!”