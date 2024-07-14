Ex-Power Minister faces Charges in N33.8b Corruption Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, former Minister of Power, Saleh Kwagyang Mamman, has been charged with multiple counts of corruption and money laundering, involving the misappropriation of over ₦33 billion.

The proceedings, held in Abuja, witnessed a series of unexpected events, including Mamman’s collapse within the court premises.

The charges against Mamman are extensive and detailed. Count one of the charges reads: “That you, SALEH KWAGYANG MAMMAN (Male), sometime in 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, whilst you were the Minister of Power, conspired with other officials of your Ministry and some private companies to indirectly convert the total sum of ₦33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, and Seventy-Three Kobo) through various private companies, which sums you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit: criminal breach of trust about

the funds released for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant Projects by the Federal Government of Nigeria; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended), and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

Count two further accuses Mamman of conspiring to make a substantial cash payment without going through a financial institution. It states: “That you, SALEH KWAGYANG MAMMAN (Male), sometime in December 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Court, conspired with SAMSON BITRUS to make a cash payment of US$655,700:00 (Six Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand and Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to MOHIBA INVESTMENT LTD (acting through Mohammed Asheik Jidda), without going through a financial institution, and that you thereby commit an offence contrary to Sections 1 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended), and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

The arraignment took an unexpected turn when Mamman collapsed within the court premises, causing a temporary halt to the proceedings. His defence counsel, Femi Ate (SAN), explained that Mamman’s collapse was due to taking medication on an empty stomach. After a brief postponement to allow Mamman to recover, the proceedings resumed.

Upon resumption, Mamman pleaded “not guilty” to all 12 counts. Prosecution counsel Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) requested a trial date, while defence counsel Ate sought an adjournment due to Mamman’s health issues, which was ultimately declined by the judge. Despite this, Ate highlighted an error in the charge name, leading to a temporary delay for corrections. The court later received an amended charge from the prosecution.

Ate has filed a bail application, which the court will hear on Friday, 12th July 2024. Mamman’s tenure as Minister of Power from 2019 to 2021 was marked by controversy, and his detention by the EFCC on 10th May 2021, following his removal from office by President Muhammadu Buhari on 1st September 2021, added to his notoriety.