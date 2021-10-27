FBN Holdings provides information on substantial shareholders to NGX

FBN Holdings Plc, owner of First Bank Nig. Ltd has disclosed in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), providing an update of the substantial shareholders of FBN Holdings Plc as well as answers to questions earlier asked by the NGX.

The statement is contained in a letter from FBNH to the NGX dated October 26, 2021, and is a response to a preceding letter from the Nigerian Exchange requesting the bank to provide additional information and update its list of substantial shareholders and their shareholding in the company.

FBNH was requested by the NGX to provide clarification on six grey areas, one of which is the assertion that the current Chairman of FBNH, Mr Tunde Hassan Odukale, has 4.16% and 1.20% shareholdings ascribed to him