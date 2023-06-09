Female Artistes Are The Best In Nigeria – Teni

Nigerian singer, Teni has come out to address critics in the Nigerian music industry. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the female tag should be removed while people address women in the industry because they all just want to called artistes.

Teni added that women are actually the best in the industry, so people should not get it twisted.

Her words, “MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE FUCKING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.”

