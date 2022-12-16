Fernando Santos Quits As Portugal Coach

Fernando Santos has officially been sacked as Portugal coach after he failed to lead his country past the quarter-finals of the World Cup. After eight years in charge and victory at Euro 2016, the 68-year-old has now left the job. He failed to repeat the success of his early tenure in Qatar and saw Portugal crash out to Morocco in the quarter-final after weeks of dealing with the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Santos benched Ronaldo mid-way through the tournament but the switch did not spark attacking success against the Atlas Lions.

Unsurprisingly, after the early World Cup exit, Santos‘ long-term future immediately came under much doubt.

