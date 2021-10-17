FG Is Organizing Concerts To Distract Youths From Remembering #EndSARS Heroes – Falz

Popular musician, Falz has come out to say that Nigerian youths will not be silenced by anyone. He recently revealed this ahead of the anniversary of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest in Lagos, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is strange and funny how innocent souls were cut short and nothing has been done to bring the perpetrators to book thus far.

Falz added that it is also sad to see FG organizing concerts to try and distract Nigerians from remembering the real heroes of that day.

His words, ”20:10:20 [update]”

“They killed innocent souls that were simply asking not to be killed or brutalized.”

“A year later, no one has been punished yet for those heinous crimes.”

A supposed Police Commisioner “warned” against citizens exercising their fundamental human rights. Yes a Police Commisioner.”

“A couple of well meaning citizens decided to put together a summit to reflect on last year’s events & honour the lost souls. Event centre pulls out (“instructions from above”)

“As I type this, there is already HEAVY police presence at the Lekki toll gate.”

“Best thing they could come up with is organizing “concerts” to try and distract us from remembering the real heroes in all of this. The people they murdered.”

“What we will never do, however, is be quiet.”

“We will NEVER EVER EVER EVER be silenced.”

“Not today, not on the 20th, not ever.”